Daily Pivots: (S1) 186.16; (P) 186.53; (R1) 187.13; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Long term up trend is resuming and should target 161.8% projection of 180.78 to 184.75 from 182.56 at 188.98 next. On the downside, below 185.88 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 184.75 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) in in progress and should be ready to resume. Next target is 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next. For now, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 175.41 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deeper pullback.