Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.92; (P) 184.35; (R1) 185.04; More…

EUR/JPY’s breach of 182.28 suggests that consolidation from there has completed at 185.02, and fall from 187.93 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 180.78 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 185.02 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the pullback from 187.93 is steep, there is no sign of reversal yet. Uptrend from 114.42 is still expected to resume at a later stage to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 177.76) will argue that it’s already in a medium term down trend to 175.41 resistance turned support and below.