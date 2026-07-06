EUR/JPY rebounded strongly today but stays in range of 183.14/186.30. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 186.30 will resume the rebound from 182.01 to retest 187.93 high. On the downside, break of 183.14 will target 182.10 support next.

In the bigger picture, there is no sign of reversal yet. Uptrend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 179.76) will argue that it’s already in a medium term down trend to 175.41 resistance turned support and below.