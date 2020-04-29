Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0790; (P) 1.0839; (R1) 1.0868; More…

No change in EUR/USD’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral first. Break of 1.0885 minor resistance will extend the corrective pattern from 1.0635 with another rise through 1.0990. But upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167. On the downside, break of 1.0727 will target a test on 1.0635 low.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.