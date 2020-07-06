Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1230; (P) 1.1241; (R1) 1.1262; More….

EUR/USD is still staying below 1.1348 resistance despite today’s strong rebound. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.1348 will argue that consolidation from 1.1422 has possible completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside, to resume the rally from 1.0635 through 1.1422 to 1.1496 key resistance. On the downside, break of 1.1168 will extend the correction from 1.1422 and target 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.1422 at 1.1121.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.