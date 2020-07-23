Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1518; (P) 1.1559; (R1) 1.1612; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral for consolidation below 1.1601 temporary top. Further rally is still expected as long as 1.1402 support holds. Break of 1.1601 will extend the rise from 1.0635 to 100% projection of 1.0774 to 1.1422 from 1.1168 at 1.1816 next. Nevertheless, break of 1.1402 will indicate short term topping and bring deeper fall to 1.1168 support instead.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading above 1.1496 key resistance will argue that whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0635. Rise from 1.0635 would then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. Further medium term rally would be seen to retest 1.2555. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.1168 support holds.