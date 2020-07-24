Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1548; (P) 1.1588; (R1) 1.1635; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside at this point. Current rise from 1.0635 is still in progress for 100% projection of 1.0774 to 1.1422 from 1.1168 at 1.1816 next. On the downside, break of 1.1422 resistance turned support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading above 1.1496 key resistance will argue that whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0635. Rise from 1.0635 would then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. Further medium term rally would be seen to retest 1.2555. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.1168 support holds.