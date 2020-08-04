Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1708; (P) 1.1753; (R1) 1.1809; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first. On the downside, firm break of 1.1698 minor support would confirm short term topping at 1.1908, on bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.1422 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.1908 at 1.1422). But we’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. However, decisive break there will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.1121.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 1.1496 resistance now suggests that whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0635 already. Rise from 1.0635 should be the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.