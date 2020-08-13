Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1726; (P) 1.1771; (R1) 1.1832; More…..

EUR/USD recovers ahead of 1.1695 support but stays well below 1.1916 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rally is in favor as long as 1.1695 support holds. Break of 1.1916 will resume whole rise form 1.0635. However, on the downside, firm break of 1.1695 should confirm short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside towards 55 day EMA (now at 1.1467).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0635 already. Rise form 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.