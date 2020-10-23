Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1798; (P) 1.1833; (R1) 1.1853; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral first as it’s limited below 1.1880 temporary top. Further rise is expected as long as 1.1688 support holds. Break of 1.1880 will target a test on 1.2011 high. Nevertheless, break of 1.1688 will likely resume the correction from 1.2011, and turn bias to the downside for 1.1612 and below.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.