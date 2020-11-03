Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1622; (P) 1.1639; (R1) 1.1656; More…..

EUR/USD rebounds notably today but stays well below 1.1880 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Further fall remains in favor. On the downside, firm break of 1.1612 support will resume the corrective decline from 1.2011, for 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485. However, firm break of 1.1880 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2011 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.