Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1741; (P) 1.1800; (R1) 1.1890; More…..

EUR/USD’s rally continues today and hits as high as 1.1890 so far. Break of 1.1880 resistance adds to the bullish case that consolidation from 1.2011 has completed at 1.1602. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 1.2011 and break will resume larger rally from 1.0635. On the downside, though, below 1.1791 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.