Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2007; (P) 1.2058; (R1) 1.2093; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with today’s recovery. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2168 resistance holds. Break of 1.1951 will extend the correction from 1.2348 to 100% projection of 1.2348 to 1.1951 from 1.2168 at 1.1771. However, break of 1.2168 will turn bias to the upside for retesting 1.2348 high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. We’d be alerted to topping sign around 1.2516/55. But sustained break there will carry long term bullish implications.