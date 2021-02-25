<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2128; (P) 1.2151; (R1) 1.2194; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 1.2188 resistance should confirm completion of correction from 1.2348 at 1.1951. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.2348 high first. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend from 1.0635, to 1.2555 key cluster resistance. On the downside, through, break of 1.2108 support will dampen this view and turn bias to the downside for 1.2022 support instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. We’d be alerted to topping sign around 1.2516/55. But sustained break there will carry long term bullish implications.