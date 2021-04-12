<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1872; (P) 1.1896; (R1) 1.1925; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral for consolidation below 1.1926 temporary top. Further rise is in favor with 1.1821 minor support intact. Above 1.1926 will resume the rebound from 1.1703 to 1.1988 resistance. Firm break there should affirm the case that correction from 1.2348 has completed at 1.1703. On the downside, however, break of 1.1821 will turn bias back to the downside back to 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1694.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. However, sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that whole rise from 1.10635 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289.