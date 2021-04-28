<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2068; (P) 1.2080; (R1) 1.2103; More….

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.2116 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is expected with 1.1992 support intact. Break of 1.2116 will resume the rise from 1.1703 for retesting 1.2242/2348 resistance zone. On the downside, though, break of 1.1992, will turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. However, sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that whole rise from 1.10635 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289.