Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2015; (P) 1.2043; (R1) 1.2093; More….

EUR/USD’s strong break of 1.2075 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 1.2149 has completed at 1.1985. Rise from 1.1703 is likely ready to resume. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Break of 1.2149 will confirm and target 1.2242/2348 resistance zone. In case of another fall, we’d continue to expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 1.1703 to 1.2149 at 1.1979 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. However, sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that whole rise from 1.10635 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289.