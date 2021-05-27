<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2162; (P) 1.2213; (R1) 1.2243; More….

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 122.65 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is expected with 1.2160 support intact. Above 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2347 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.6039 for 1.2555 cluster resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2160 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.2348 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. Reaction from 1.2555 should reveal underlying long term momentum in the pair.