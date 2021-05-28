<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2174; (P) 1.2194; (R1) 1.2214; More….

EUR/USD’s break of 1.2160 support indicates short term topping at 1.2265. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.1985 support first. Consolidation pattern from 1.2348 is probably in its third leg already. Break of 1.1985 will target 1.1703 support next. On the upside, through, above 1.2265 will extend the rally from 1.1703 to retest 1.2348 high.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. Reaction from 1.2555 should reveal underlying long term momentum in the pair.