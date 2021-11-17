<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1290; (P) 1.1338; (R1) 1.1366; More…

EUR/USD’s fall accelerates to as low as 1.1262 so far today and intraday bias stays on the downside. Sustained break of 1.1289 long term fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1068. On the upside, above 1.1384 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.1523 support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, there are various ways of interpreting the fall from 1.2348 (2021 high). It could be a correction to rise from 1.0635 (2020 low), the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1703 support turned resistance holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289 would pave the way back to 1.0635.