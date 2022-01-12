<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1330; (P) 1.1352; (R1) 1.1392; More…

EUR/USD finally breaks out of established range today and hits as high as 1.1414 so far. Intraday bias is now on the upside, and rebound from 1.1185 would target 38.2% retracement of 1.2265 to 1.1185 at 1.1598. As we’re tentatively treating is as a corrective move, we’d look for strong resistance from 1.1598 to bring down trend resumption. On the downside, below 1.1284 support will bring retest of 1.1185 low. However, sustained break of 1.1598 will argue that the trend is reversing already.

In the bigger picture, there are various ways of interpreting the fall from 1.2348 (2021 high). It could be a correction to rise from 1.0635 (2020 low), the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1703 support turned resistance holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289 would pave the way back to 1.0635.