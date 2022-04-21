<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0804; (P) 1.0835 (R1) 1.0887; More…

EUR/USD breached 1.0922 earlier today but quickly retreated. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 1.0922 should confirm short term bottoming at 1.0756. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.1184 structural resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 1.0756 will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.2348 (2021 high) is expected to continue as long as 1.1494 resistance holds. Firm break of 1.0635 (2020 low) will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption and target a retest on 1.0339 (2017 low) next. Nevertheless, break of 1.1494 will maintain medium term neutral outlook, and extending term range trading first.