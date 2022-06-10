<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0561; (P) 1.0668 (R1) 1.0724; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside at this point. Rebound from 1.0348 should have completed at 1.0786, , after multiple rejection by 55 day EMA. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 1.0348 low, and more importantly 1.0339 long term support. On the upside, above 1.0651 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.0339 long term support (2017 low). Decisive break there will resume whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 1.0090. However, firm break of 1.0805 support turned resistance will delay this bearish case. Rise from 1.0348 is at least a correction to the down trend from 1.2348. Stronger rebound would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 to 1.0348 at 1.1112.