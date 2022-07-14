Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0000; (P) 1.0037; (R1) 1.0074; More…
Further decline is still expected with 1.0189 minor resistance intact. Current down trend should target 100% projection of 1.1184 to 1.0348 from 1.0773 at 0.9937. Firm break there could prompt downside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 0.9420. On the upside, break of 1.0189 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.
In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of rebound.