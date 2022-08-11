<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0274; (P) 1.0290; (R1) 1.0297; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the upside with focus on 1.0348 support turned resistance, which is close to 55 day EMA (now at 1.0350). Decisive break there ague that rally from 0.9951 is at least correcting the fall from 1.1494. Further rise should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.1494 to 0.9951 at 1.0540. On the downside, break of 1.0201 minor support will suggest that such rebound has completed and bring retest of 0.9951 low instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.