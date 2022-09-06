<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9892; (P) 0.9918; (R1) 0.9958; More…

EUR/USD is losing some downside momentum but further fall is still expected as long as 1.0078 resistance holds. Decisive break of 61.8% projection of 1.0773 to 0.9951 from 1.0368 at 0.9860 should prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 0.9546. On the upside, however, firm break of 1.0078 will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 1.0368 resistance instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0368 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.