Thu, Sep 15, 2022 @ 06:56 GMT
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9949; (P) 0.9986; (R1) 1.0017; More

No change in EUR/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays mildly on the downside for retesting 0.9863 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, break of 1.0197 resistance will now raise the chance of larger trend reversal, and target 1.0368 resistance.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0368 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound. However, firm break of 1.0368 will confirm medium term bottom at 0.9863 already.

