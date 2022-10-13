<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9669; (P) 0.9702; (R1) 0.9735; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for retesting 0.9534 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend for 100% projection of 1.0368 to 0.9534 from 0.9998 at 0.9163. On the upside, above 0.9773 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, break of 0.9998 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish even with strong rebound.