Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9975; (P) 1.0031; (R1) 1.0070; More

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0092 resistance now confirms resumption of whole rebound from 0.9534. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.1494 to 0.9534 at 1.0283, even as a corrective rise. Sustained break there will target 55 week EMA (now at 1.0567). On the downside, break of 0.9934 will dampen the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, break of the medium term channel resistance, bullish convergence condition in daily MACD, as well as some support from 55 day EMA are bullish signs. A medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9534. Stronger rebound should be seen back towards 55 week EMA (now at 1.0567). It’s still early to conclude that the medium term trend is reversing, at least until sustained break of 55 week EMA.

