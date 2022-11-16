<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0258; (P) 1.0369; (R1) 1.0458; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidation below 1.0481 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained by 1.0092 resistance turned support to bring another rally. Break of 1.0481 will resume the rise from 0.9534 and target 1.0609 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom was in place at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Even as a corrective rise, rally from 0.9534 should target 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.0609. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0566) will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1273. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0092 resistance turned support holds.