Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0435; (P) 1.0484; (R1) 1.0575; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with current retreat. But further rally is still in favor. Above 1.0544 will resume the rise from 0.9543 to 1.0609 fibonacci level. However, firm break of 1.0289 support will confirm short term topping and bring deeper decline back to 1.0092 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom was in place at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Even as a corrective rise, rally from 0.9534 should target 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.0609. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0566) will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1273. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0092 resistance turned support holds.