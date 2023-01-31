<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD dips mildly today but stays above 1.0765 minor support. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. With 1.0765 support intact, further rally remains in favor. On the upside, break of 1.0928 will resume larger rise to 61.8% projection of 0.9630 to 1.0733 from 1.0482 at 1.1164 next. On the downside, though, break of 1.0765 support should now confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.0601).

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the rally from 0.9534 low (2022 low) is a medium term up trend rather than a correction. Further rise is in favor to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.0482 support holds.

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0823; (P) 1.0868; (R1) 1.0898;