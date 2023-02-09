Thu, Feb 09, 2023 @ 14:24 GMT
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0696; (P) 1.0728; (R1) 1.0747; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral first. On the downside, break of 1.0668 will resume the correction from 1.1032 short term top and target 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0463. Nevertheless, firm break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.0804) will bring retest of 1.1032 high instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the rally from 0.9534 low (2022 low) is a medium term up trend rather than a correction. Further rise is in favor to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.0482 support holds.

