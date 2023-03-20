<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0619; (P) 1.0652; (R1) 1.0698; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral first with focus on 1.0759 resistance. Firm break there will argue that corrective fall from 1.1032 has completed at 1.0515, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0258. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.1032 high. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.0258 will complete a head and shoulder top (ls: 1.0733, h: 1.1032, rs: 1.0759). Outlook will be turned bearish for 61.8% retracement at 1.0106.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, with risk of breaking through 0.9534 eventually.