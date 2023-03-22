Wed, Mar 22, 2023 @ 16:20 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0720; (P) 1.0754; (R1) 1.0804; More

EUR/USD’s rally from 1.0515 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.1032 should have completed at 1.0515 already. That came after defending both 1.0482 support and 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0258. Further rise should be seen for retesting 1.1032 high next. On the downside, below 1.0703 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, with risk of breaking through 0.9534 eventually.

