Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0844; (P) 1.0874; (R1) 1.0894; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral and further decline is expected with 1.0941 minor resistance intact. Fall from 1.1094 short term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 0.9534. Below 1.0844 will target 1.0515 cluster support, 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1094 at 1.0498. On the upside, though, above 1.0941 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.1094 high.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).