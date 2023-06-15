<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0783; (P) 1.0823; (R1) 1.0872; More…

EUR/USD’s rally from 1.0634 short term bottom continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Corrective fall from 1.1094 could have completed already. Further rally would be seen back to retest 1.1094 high. On the downside, though, below 1.0773 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).