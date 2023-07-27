<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1047; (P) 1.1077; (R1) 1.1115; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.1011 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.1146 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.1274 high first. However, firm break of 1.1011 will argue that larger correction is underway. Deeper fall would then be seen to 1.0832 support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 is still expected to continue as long as 1.1011 resistance turned support holds. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next. However, firm break of 1.1011 will indicate rejection by 1.1273 and raise the chance of reversal.