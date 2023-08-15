Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0867; (P) 1.0914; (R1) 1.0952; More…
Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.1274 is in progress for 1.0832 support. Sustained trading below there will target 1.0609/34 cluster support. On the upside, break of 1.1064 resistance is needed to indicate completion of the fall. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bearish in case of recovery.
In the bigger picture, a medium term top could be formed at 1.1274, after failing to break through 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 decisively, on bearish divergence condition in D MACD. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.0966) will bring deeper correction to 1.0634 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0609). Strong support could be seen there, at least on first attempt, to set the range for consolidation.