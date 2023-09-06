<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0685; (P) 1.0744; (R1) 1.0781; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1274 is in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.0609/34 cluster support next. On the upside, above 1.0808 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0944 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 1.0634 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0609). Strong support could be seen there, at least on first attempt, to bring rebound. Yet, medium term outlook will be neutral for now, as long as 1.1274 resistance holds. However, sustained break of 1.0609/34 will raise the chance of bearish trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.0199.