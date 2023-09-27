<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0553; (P) 1.0581; (R1) 1.0600; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 1.1274 is in progress for 1.0515 support. Firm break there will pave the way to next fibonacci level at 1.0199. On the upside, above 1.0615 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0764 support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could still be a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). But chance of a complete trend reversal is rising. In either case, firm break of 1.0515 support will target 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0798) holds, in case of rebound.