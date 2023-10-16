<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0483; (P) 1.0521; (R1) 1.0545; More…

Intraday in EUR/USD remains on the downside for retesting 1.0447. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 1.1274 and target 1.0199 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.0557 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0639 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could still be a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). But chance of a complete trend reversal is rising. In either case, current fall should target 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0708) holds, in case of rebound.