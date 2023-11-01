<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0531; (P) 1.0603; (R1) 1.0648; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.0522 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.0447 low. Break there will resume larger fall from 1.1274. On the other hand, strong bounce from current level, followed by break above 1.0693, rebound from 1.0447 to 1.0764 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.1274 to 1.0447 at 1.0763).

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could still be a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). But chance of a complete trend reversal is rising. In either case, current fall should target 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0665) holds, in case of rebound.