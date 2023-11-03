<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0570; (P) 1.0619; (R1) 1.0672; More…

EUR/USD’s rebound from 1.0447 resumed by breaking through 1.0693 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.0764 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.1274 to 1.0447 at 1.0763). Decisive break there will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0958 next On the downside, below 1.0609 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could be viewed part of a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). An interim bounce from current level, as the second leg of the pattern, cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited well below 1.1274 resistance to start the third leg. The pattern would likely at least have a take on 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 before completion.