Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0663; (P) 1.0678; (R1) 1.0700; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.0655 minor support, and sustained trading below 55 4H EMA (now at 1.0664), will argue that the rebound from 1.0447 has completed with three waves up to 1.0755. That came after rejection by 1.0764 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.1274 to 1.0447 at 1.0763). In this case, intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.0447/0515 support zone. Nevertheless, strong bounce from current level, followed by decisive break of 1.0764, will bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 1.0958 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is tentatively seen as the second leg. Hence while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. However, break of 1.0447 will resume the fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9543 to 1.1274 at 1.0199.