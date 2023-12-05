<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0795; (P) 1.0845; (R1) 1.0886; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1016 is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside. Next target is 55 D EMA (now at 1.0770. Sustained break there will target 1.0447 support next. On the upside, above 1.0912 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first. Further break of 1.1016 will resume the rise from 1.0447 to retest 1.1274 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is tentatively seen as the second leg. Hence while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.