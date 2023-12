Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0747; (P) 1.0776; (R1) 1.0792; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the downside for the moment. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.0770) will extend the fall from 1.1016 short term top to retest 1.0447 support. On the upside, above 1.0804 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1016 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is tentatively seen as the second leg. Hence while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.