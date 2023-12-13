<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0760; (P) 1.0794; (R1) 1.0829; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral and further decline is mildly in favor as long as 1.0827 minor resistance holds. Break of 1.0722, and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.0770) will extend the fall from 1.1016 short term top to retest 1.0447 support. However, on the upside, firm break of 1.0827 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.