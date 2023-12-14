<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0800; (P) 1.0848; (R1) 1.0924; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0827 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 1.1016 has completed at 1.0722 already, after drawing support from 55 D EMA. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.1016 resistance first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.0447 to retest 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0722 will resume the fall from 1.1016 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.