Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0905; (P) 1.0957; (R1) 1.1044; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the upside for 1.1016 resistance. Decisive break there will will confirm resumption of whole rally from 1.0447. Further rally should then be seen to retest 1.1274 high. On the downside, below 1.0914 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 1.0722 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.